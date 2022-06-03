Friday, June 03, 2022
     
US: 2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa's Cornerstone Church

The three people died outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

AP Reported by: AP
Ames Published on: June 03, 2022 8:46 IST
Image Source : AP.

Troopers from the Iowa State Patrol stand outside Cornerstone Church after a shooting on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said. 

Highlights

  • Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside church in Ames on Thursday
  • 3 people died outside Cornerstone Church, according to the Story County Sheriff’s Office
  • The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public

Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

The three people died outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, according to the Story County Sheriff’s Office. The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give details about the shooting but told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

