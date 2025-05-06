US: Three dead, two Indian children missing after boat sinks off San Diego coast in California The boat capsized near the Torrey Pines State Beach off the San Diego coast in the Calfornia state. Members of an Indian family were among the three dead while 3 two India children are among 7 missing, search for whom is underway by the US Coast Guard

San Francisco:

At least three people have died and seven, including two children of an Indian family, went missing after a boat capsized near Torrey Pines State Beach, off the coast of San Diego, early on Monday.

According to the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, an Indian family was among those affected. The consulate confirmed the incident in a post on X.

The consulate stated that two Indian children are still missing, while their parents are receiving medical treatment at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. It added that it is in contact with local authorities and offering all necessary support to the family.

Four people were reported injured in the incident. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and the cause of the capsizing has yet to be determined.

'We are very sad to know about the tragic incident… Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims," the consulate said in its statement.

Authorities are still investigating the identities of those on board and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

According to the Associated Press, US Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel said that nine people were initially reported missing, though two have since been located and detained. It remains unclear which agency is holding them or the reason for their detention. The US Border Patrol has not responded to queries on whether it was involved.

US Coast Guard Petty Officer Chris Sappey stated that it is still unknown where the vessel originated from before capsizing shortly after sunrise, about 56 kilometres north of the Mexican border. He described the boat as a panga, a type of small fishing vessel with single or twin engines, often used by smugglers.

"They were not tourists," said Sappey. "They are believed to be migrants."

More migrants have been attempting dangerous sea crossings to bypass the heavily patrolled land borders, particularly along the California coastline. These journeys often begin under cover of darkness, with pangas setting off from Mexico and sometimes travelling hundreds of kilometres north.

Scripps Memorial Hospital confirmed in an email that the four injured individuals were admitted with respiratory issues. Three are in their 30s and one is a teenager. No further details were released.

The Coast Guard has deployed both a helicopter and a boat as part of the ongoing search efforts.