'Irresponsible': US slams Israeli ministers' statements on resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza

The United States on Tuesday slammed recent remarks made by Israeli far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza, calling the rhetoric "inflammatory and irresponsible". The comments made by ministers underscored fears among the Arab world that Israel intends to drive Palestinians out of the land where they want to build a future state.

Smotrich, Israel's finance minister and one of the senior figures in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, called for Palestinian residents of Gaza to leave the besieged enclave on Sunday. Ben-Gvir also said that the war in Gaza presented an "opportunity to concentrate on encouraging the migration of the residents" of Gaza. "We cannot withdraw from any territory we are in in the Gaza Strip. Not only do I not rule out Jewish settlement there, I believe it is also an important thing," Ben-Gvir said.

Reacting to the statements, US State Department Matthew Miller said, "This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible. We have been told repeatedly and consistently by the Government of Israel, including by the Prime Minister, that such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government. They should stop immediately."

"We have been clear, consistent, and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and with no terror groups able to threaten Israel. That is the future we seek, in the interests of Israelis and Palestinians, the surrounding region, and the world," he added in an official statement.

The statements have sparked concerns of a repeat of the mass dispossession of Palestinians during the creation of Israel in 1948. US President Joe Biden has openly criticised Netanyahu's far-right coalition, calling it the "most conservative" in the country's history and also suggested that the Israeli PM should change his government.

'Not another star in American flag'

Ben-Gvir, Israel's National Security Adviser, dismissed the US condemnation of his statements and remarked that Israel was "not another star in the American flag". "I really admire the United States of America but with all due respect, we are not another star in the American flag," he said.

"The United States is our best friend but before everything else, we will do what is good for the State of Israel: The emigration of hundreds of thousands from Gaza will allow residents [of the border area] to return home and live in security and protect IDF soldiers," said Ben-Gvir, who leads the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party.

Smotrich's hard-right Religious Zionism Party drew support from Israel's settler community and helped Netanyahu secure the majority he needed to become prime minister for the sixth time a year ago. Ben-Gvir's party is also known for its hardline views that have supported the expansion of Israeli settlements.

Smotrich told members of his party and the Knesset on Sunday that the "correct solution" to the ongoing Gaza conflict is "to encourage the voluntary migration of Gaza's residents to countries that will agree to take in the refugees. Additionally, opposition MK Avigdor Liberman demanded that Israel retake southern Lebanon in the wake of cross-border attacks from Hezbollah.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the seizure of hostages. A fierce retaliation by Israel through airstrikes and ground operations has killed more than 22,000 Palestinians and displaced a majority of Gaza's 2.3 million population.

(with inputs from Reuters, ANI)

