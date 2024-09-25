Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
Shots fired at Kamala Harris' campaign office in Arizona, investigation underway: Reports

No one was injured in the firing incident near Kamala Harris' campaign office and the police have yet to make any arrests. This came just a week after a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2024 9:03 IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris
Image Source : REUTERS US Vice President Kamala Harris

Arizona: In an alarming development, shots were fired at US Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign office in Arizona, according to police, just a week after a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Damage from several bullets, fired sometime after midnight on Monday, was discovered at the Democratic National Committee campaign office in Tempe, the police told the New York Post.

“No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby,” said Public Information Officer Sergeant Ryan Cook. Detectives are currently analyzing evidence collected at the scene, and additional measures have been taken to beef up security for staff and others in the area.

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.

