US reacts to China's warning of 'ready for any war', Pentagon says 'we are prepared' The United States has reacted to Beijing's warning that it is ready to find any war with Washington. In a sharp response, Defence Secretary Hegseth said, "We’re prepared."

In what comes as a signal of escalating tensions between the US and China, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday stressed that the United States is "prepared" to go to war with China. The development came after Beijing warned the US that it is ready to fight any war, be it a tariff war or any other war.

In a sharp response, Hegseth said, "We’re prepared. Those who long for peace must prepare for war."

While stressing that military strength is key to deterring conflict, Hegseth added, "That’s why we’re rebuilding our military. If we want to deter war with the Chinese or others, we have to be strong, and that president understands peace comes through strength," according to a media report.

The US Defence Secretary also underscored the expansion in the Chinese military, as he said that Beijing is rapidly increasing its defence spending and modern technology. He added, "they (China) want to supplant the United States."

Earlier, China's Foreign Ministry in a post said that it is ready to fight any war, be it a tariff war or any other war, with the US. The ministry accused the US of using fentanyl as a "flimsy excuse" to raise tariffs on imports coming from China.

The Foreign Ministry claims that the US itself is responsible for the fentanyl crisis, while China has taken robust steps to assist the US in dealing with the issue.

The post added, "Instead of recognising our efforts, the U.S. has sought to smear and shift blame to China and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes. They’ve been PUNISHING us for helping them."