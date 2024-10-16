'Extremely serious': US reacts to bomb threats targeting Air India flights

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Washington: A series of bomb threats targeting multiple Air India flights has sparked alarm among travelers. As recently as Tuesday, Singapore Armed Forces scrambled two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane away from populated areas following a bomb threat before the aircraft landed safely at the Changi Airport.

The Air India Express plane operating flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore had received a bomb threat. Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Air India Express received an email that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684 that was bound for Singapore. The Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were also activated.

Notably, the bomb threats came after months of threats from US and Canadian citizens. The US Department of State took cognisance of the issue during a regular press briefing on Tuesday (October 15), calling it an "extremely serious" matter.

What did US say on bomb threats?

"So obviously any kind of threats against commercial aviation are inappropriate and matters that are dealt with extremely seriously by our own law enforcement agencies... I think this is a matter for law enforcement agencies, predominantly the Department of Justice," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The situation has prompted questions about how these incidents may impact diplomatic relations between India and the US. However, Miller reassured the public, saying, "India continues to be an incredibly strong partner of the United States."

"We work with them on a number of matters, including our shared vision for a free, open, prosperous Indo-Pacific. And when we have concerns, we have the kind of relationship where we can take those concerns to them and have very frank, candid conversations about those concerns," he added.

Previous bomb threats

Prior to that, an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago diverted to Iqaluit airport in Canada on Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to an airline official. The airline said that the aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the security protocol that was laid down. Air India has also activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until their journey can resume.

On October 10, a New York-bound Air India flight carrying 239 passengers from Mumbai was diverted to the Delhi airport following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat in the aircraft. Air India also said that the carrier as well as other local airlines have been subject to a number of threats in recent days. "Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted," it said.

ALSO READ | 'India not cooperating with Canada': US's first reaction amid diplomatic tensions over Nijjar's killing