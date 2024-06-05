Biden, Putin, Sunak and others congratulate PM Modi on his third consecutive election victory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

LoK Sabha Elections 2024: US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and others congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

In a post on X, President Biden noted that the friendship between India and the US is only growing as the two nations unlock a shared future of unlimited potential. "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," said Biden.

In a separate statement, the US Department of State lauded the 650 million voters for casting their ballots in the largest exercise in democracy and for their contribution to India’s democratic processes.

"The United States congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections. With approximately 650 million voters casting their ballots over the past six weeks, these elections represent the largest exercise in democracy in human history. We commend Indian voters, poll workers, civil society, and journalists for their commitment and vital contributions to India’s democratic processes and institutions," the US government statement said.

"We look forward to continuing to further our partnership with the Indian government to promote prosperity and innovation, address the climate crisis, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the statement added.

Russian President Putin extended heartfelt congratulations on the victory and said that the voting results have confirmed PM Modi's personal high political authority. "Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the victory of the Indian People's Party in the general parliamentary elections. The voting results again confirmed your personal high political authority, support for your course towards accelerated socio-economic development of India and the protection of its interests on the world stage," a statement of the Russian President said.

"We attach great importance to the relationship of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi. I am confident that the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India are in the interests of further building up traditional mutually beneficial cooperation and filling it with new content," the statement added.

Putin further said he hoped the two countries would continue to have a frank dialogue and constructive joint work on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda.

British Prime Minister Sunak said he spoke to Modi and congratulated him on his election victory. "Today I spoke to Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory. The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive. There is a close friendship between Britain and India, and together this friendship will continue to grow," Sunak said.

Noting that India has concluded the world's largest elections, French President Emmanuel Macron said, "Congratulations Narendra Modi, my dear friend. Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France."

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also congratulated his friend on his re-election as Prime Minister and wish him success in leading India to further progress and growth.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to my friend @NarendraModi on his re-election as Prime Minister and wish him success in leading India to further progress and growth. Our two countries enjoy a deeply rooted strategic partnership and I look forward to our continued collaboration aimed at advancing the shared development goals of our nations and our peoples," he said in an X post.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Prime Minister Modi and said that he will work with PM Modi to deepen German-Indian ties. "Congratulations on your election victory, dear @narendramodi! We will successfully continue our cooperation to deepen Indo-German relations as well as our cooperation on international and global issues. I look forward to seeing you again soon," he said.

President of the European Council Charles Michel tweets "Congratulations PM Modi on your results in India's General Elections, the world's largest election. The EU is looking forward to continuing to deepen our strategic partnership with India. Our continents must cooperate on the most pressing global challenges: climate change, peace & security, and the fight against poverty."

Earlier in the day, world leaders of more than 50 nations, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and expressed their desire to work closely with him.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples," Meloni said in a post on X.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !", Netanyahu tweeted on social media platform X.

Ukrainian President Zelensky welcomed the successful holding of the world's largest democratic elections in India. "Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections. I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history.

China also congratulated Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and said it stands ready to work with India bearing in mind the overall interests of bilateral ties. "We noted the results of India’s general election and extend congratulations on the victory of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also congratulated Modi and voiced his desire to work with the Indian prime minister to advance the bilateral ties. "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. "I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," Muizzu, whose statements and actions have hit bilateral ties since the pro-China leader assumed office in November last year.

The BJP-led NDA is set to form its third successive government at the Centre. The election results showed the NDA winning 291 seats, the opposition INDIA bloc securing 234 seats, and other parties obtaining 18 seats. The contest was tighter than predicted by exit polls, which had forecast a sweeping victory for the NDA.

Prime Minister Modi, in his remarks after most results were announced, emphasized the significance of the NDA's victory. He stated that the BJP-led coalition will form its third successive government, marking a historic achievement not seen since 1962. Modi celebrated the victory as a testament to the nation's commitment to a "Viksit Bharat" and the principle of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas," reflecting the strong faith of the people in India's Constitution.

