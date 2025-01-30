US: Passenger jet collides with Army helicopter at Reagan National Airport in Washington, deaths feared

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rescue teams reached the crash site at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington.

A jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington in the United States. The incident caused both aircraft to plunge into the Potomac River, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation. As per reports, the incident led to a major aviation emergency. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway. American Airlines flight 5342 was inbound to Reagan National at an altitude of about 400 feet and a speed of about 140 miles per hour when it suffered a rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River, according to data from its radio transponder.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the midair collision occurred around 9 pm (EST) when a regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, crashed into a military Blackhawk helicopter while on approach to an airport runway. In audio from the air traffic control tower around the time of the crash, a controller is heard asking the helicopter, “PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight,” in reference to the passenger aircraft, as per the Associated Press. According to a US defence official, the helicopter was based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

Emergency teams at spot

There was no immediate information on casualties, but the impact led to a complete suspension of all takeoffs and landings at the airport. Emergency response teams have been deployed to assess the situation and ensure the safety of passengers.

US Vice President reacts

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has reacted to the incident, stating the situation is being monitored. "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan Airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best," he posted on X.

How the collision occurred?

As per the information, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been tasked to investigate the incident. The crash is said to have occurred in some of the most tightly controlled and monitored airspace in the world, just over 3 miles (4.8 kilometres) south of the White House and the Capitol. A few minutes before landing, air traffic controllers asked the arriving commercial jet if it could land on the shorter Runway 33 at Reagan National Airport and the pilots replied in affirmative. Controllers then cleared the plane to land on Runway 33. Flight tracking sites showed the plane adjust its approach to and at the new runway.

(With AP inputs)