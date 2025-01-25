White House shares 'chained' immigrants' photo as deportation drive begins: 'Promises made, promises kept'

Follow us on Image Source : WHITE HOUSE/X ACCOUNT Mass deportation begins in US

In line with the mass deportation promises made by US President Donald Trump in the run-up to the election, the US authorities have launched a massive crackdown on illegal immigrants, with the White House official X handle sharing a photo of visibly 'chained' illegal immigrants being deported with a caption that reads, "Promises made. Promises kept. Deportation flights have begun." The White House in its post on Friday said that those who "enter the United States illegally will face serious consequences." In the photo, immigrants can be seen standing in a queue to board a flight for deportation.

On Friday, just three days after Trump returned to the White House for the second time, the US authorities arrested and deported hundreds of illegal immigrants. In a social media post, the White House said that a total of 538 arrests have been made.

Sharing the number of arrests made, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said 538 illegal migrants were arrested and deported hundreds using a military aircraft.

She added, "The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors."

She also said that the Trump Administration has deported hundreds of illegal 'immigrant criminals' via military aircraft, as she added, "The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept."

After taking the oath as the 47th US President, Trump on Monday declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border. In his inaugural address, he also announced plans to send US troops and restrict refugees and asylum, saying he wants to halt illegal entry and border crime.