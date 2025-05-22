US launches nuclear capable ICBM Minuteman III: Range, capability, and other details inside | Video The Minuteman III missile operates in three stages, using a solid-fuel rocket engine. It gives it the capability to ensure readiness for rapid launch, compared to older liquid-fuel designs.

California:

In what comes as a significant development, the United States launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on May 21 from its California-based Vandenberg Space Force Base. The test, which showcased the US's continued focus on maintaining its nuclear deterrence triad, is a crucial component of the US strategic defence.

The unarmed missile was equipped with a high-fidelity Mark-21 reentry vehicle, and it was fired from Vandenberg, flying approximately 4,200 miles before it reached its target at the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defence Test Site, located on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, Gen Thomas Bussiere, said, "This ICBM test launch underscores the strength of the nation's nuclear deterrent and the readiness of the ICBM leg of the triad."

"This powerful safeguard is maintained by dedicated airmen – missileers, defenders, helicopter operators and the teams who support them – who ensure the security of the nation and its allies," he added.

Airmen from all three missile wings became part of the task force that supported the test launch.

The LGM-30G Minuteman III, which was introduced in the early 1970s, is a land-based intercontinental ballistic missile. It is deployed by the US Air Force Global Strike Command. The Minuteman III was the first missile in the US arsenal which featured multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs).

The missile operates in three stages, using a solid-fuel rocket engine. It gives it the capability to ensure readiness for rapid launch, compared to older liquid-fuel designs.

The Minuteman III has a range of approximately 13,000 kilometres, which makes it capable of hitting targets across continents. It is approximately 18 metres tall with a diameter of 1.85 metres and a weight of over 34,000 kilograms at launch.

Notably, the Western Test Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base is a major hub for ICBM test launches in the US. The latest operation was supervised by the 377th Test and Evaluation Group, which is the only US ICBM testing unit.

Following the tests, the ICBM Community, which includes the Department of Defence, the Department of Energy, and U.S. Strategic Command, uses the collected data, which becomes crucial for continuing force development evaluation. The ICBM test allows the US to assess the operational capability of the Minuteman III, simultaneously ensuring the United States’ ability to maintain a strong, credible nuclear deterrent.