US govt employee charged over leak of classified documents on Israel’s Iran plans

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington.

A US government employee faces charges after allegedly leaking classified documents detailing Israel’s past plans for a potential strike on Iran. The leaked documents, which assess Israel’s strategic intentions and military capabilities, raise significant security concerns amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.

Asif William Rahman, the US government employee, is accused of leaking classified documents related to Israeli plans to attack Iran, according to court documents filed Wednesday. Rahman, who was arrested by the FBI in Cambodia earlier this week, is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Guam. He faces felony counts of knowingly distributing national security information, which could carry a lengthy prison sentence.

Leaked documents purporting to be from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) were circulated on Telegram last month. They detailed Israel’s military preparations in response to Iran’s missile strike on October 1, with plans for retaliation later that month.

The documents were reportedly available to the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance, which included the United States, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Rahman, who held a top-secret security clearance, has yet to publicly link to a specific federal agency, and it is unclear whether he has legal representation. His arrest was first reported by The New York Times.