US government shutdown: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago among key airports to witness flights cut

Major US airports, including those in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, will see fewer flights starting Friday as the ongoing government shutdown puts pressure on air traffic controllers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will reduce flights by 10 per cent at 40 high-volume airports to maintain safety.

The impacted airports include busy hubs such as Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Orlando, Miami and San Francisco. In some cities, multiple airports will face reductions, including New York, Houston, and Chicago. The FAA is taking action as controllers, who have already missed one paycheck, continue working without pay and increasingly call in sick.

Cuts to affect regional routes

Airlines are aiming to limit disruption for travellers. United Airlines said the cuts would mainly affect smaller regional routes using aircraft like 737s. Passengers are expected to receive notifications about cancellations from Thursday.

The AAA advises travellers to download their airline’s app and enable alerts for updates. Both United and Delta Air Lines will offer refunds to passengers who choose not to fly, even on tickets that are usually non-refundable. Experts warn that hundreds of flights could be cancelled over the coming days.

Government shutdown breaks record

The US government shutdown has entered its 37th day, setting a new record and leaving millions of federal workers unpaid while key services face major disruptions. Programs across the country have been affected, including flight schedules and social welfare initiatives.

President Donald Trump has so far refused to negotiate with Democratic lawmakers on their proposals to extend expiring health insurance subsidies. Trump has insisted that talks will only happen once the government reopens. Many Democrats remain sceptical of his promises, particularly after his administration reduced SNAP food assistance, despite court orders intended to protect aid for those facing hunger.

As the stalemate continues, millions of Americans feel the strain, with essential services delayed and federal employees struggling to cover basic expenses. Lawmakers from both parties face increasing pressure to find a compromise before the shutdown causes further economic and social impacts.