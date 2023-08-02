World has awoken to corruption, scandal, failure: Trump reacts to latest indictment over 2021 US Capitol riots

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former US President Donald Trump accused Biden administration of corruption and scandal.

After Donald Trump was indicted by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith for inciting the violent attacks on the US Capitol in January 6, 2021, the former US President reacted by saying that the world has awoken to the "corruption, scandal and failure" for the last three years.

Taking potshots at the Biden administration, Trump, in a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, said that the 'unprecedented' indictment comes when he is the leading candidate among the Republican Party and the 2024 presidential election.

Image Source : TRUTH SOCIALTrump's statement on his social media platform, Truth Social

He also said that he never had so much support on anything before. Trump also commented that, "America is a nation in decline, but we will make it great again, greater than ever before."

Shortly after Trump's indictment, his campaign team posted a statement saying that the recent charges against the former President were "disgraceful, unprecedented political targeting" and "reminiscent of Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes."

His campaign team also questioned why the allegations were being introduced during his "winning" campaign for 2024 and not two and a half years ago, and further claimed that Trump will be elected to the White House to "save" the country from corruption and incompetence.

Several Republicans have criticised the indictment, including Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who said that it is "unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality."

Former US Vice President Mike Pence said, "Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States," and lambasted Joe Biden over his disasterous economic policies and corruption charges against his son Hunter Biden.

"On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will," he further said.

Another presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, said that indictment is un-American and denied Trump's responsibility in the 6 January Capitol riots, further promising to pardon him if elected as President.

This is the third indictment against Trump, the first for any former US President as the nation gears up for presidential elections next year.

ALSO READ | 'No special treatment': A look at key criminal probes against ex-US President Trump after his third indictment

Latest World News