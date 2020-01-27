Image Source : AP 3 rockets strike US Embassy in Baghdad; dining hall among areas hit (Representational)

The US Embassy in Iraq's capital Baghdad was hit by 3 rockets in the wee hours of Monday. As per media reports, one of the rockets hit the dining hall of the embassy. Iraq's Al Sumaria TV, citing a source, said that there were several casualties inside the premises and that helicopters were working to evacuate those stuck inside the Embassy.

Earlier, 5 rockets landed in the 'green zone' in Baghdad where the US Embassy is located. The green zone, that is home to most of the government buildings and foreign embassies, has been a target of several aerial attacks in the recent past.

A Twitter user by the name Yosef Yisrael tweeted at 10:30 pm, "#BREAKING up to 5 Katyusha rockets landing either close to US embassy or Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq."

