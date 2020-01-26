Breaking: Five rockets hit near US Embassy in Baghdad

The US Embassy compound in Baghdad (WikiCommons)

Five rockets on Sunday hit near the US embassy in Iraq's capital Baghdad, news agency AFP reported citing security sources.

According to preliminary reports, five Katyusha rockets landed at a compound near the western bank of the River Tigris, the high-security neighbourhood where most of the foreign missions are located.

The rocket attack is believed to have been carried out by either the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) or any of the militias backed by Tehran, although nothing can be stated as a matter-of-fact at this stage.

Tensions between the US and Iran have been steadily escalating since an American drone strike, which had the approval of President Donald Trump, took out top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani at the Baghdad International Airport on January 3. In retaliatory strikes on the American base of Ain al-Assad on Jan 8, 34 American troops suffered traumatic brain injuries, Pentagon said in a statement last week.

Another round of rocket attack was also launched towards the US' Baghdad's mission on Jan 20, as per several media reports.

This is a developing story...