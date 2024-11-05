Small New Hampshire town kicks off US Election Day with its traditional midnight vote

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS A man votes in the 2024 US presidential election on Election Day in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, November 5, 2024

In the heart of northern New Hampshire, the small town of Dixville Notch kicked off the US Election Day with its traditional midnight vote early Tuesday (November 5). At midnight, the town's six registered voters gathered at the Tillotson Room of the Balsams Resort to cast the first votes on Election Day. Residents have cast the first ballots here for the last 60 years.

"I think New Hampshire is a purple state, and I think it's very divided. And I think even the six of us might be divided," said a voter.

"I think the president works for me and I don't work for the president. So this year, the largest reason that I have for voting against Trump and for Harris is my feeling that I am not the enemy from within. I am from the middle of the system, and if I don't believe in one candidate or another, that doesn't make me an enemy. And now I think being we're being told, it's being loudly said by Trump that I am now an enemy because I don't back him," said another voter.

Only five residents cast their vote IN 2020

In the 2020 election, only five residents cast their vote in this small community located in the northern White Mountains near the Canadian border. New Hampshire state law allows towns or unincorporated communities like Dixville Notch to open their polls at midnight and close them shortly after only if they can prove that everyone who wanted to vote was able to.

This year's vote in Dixville Notch was notable, with a tie between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, each receiving three votes.

