Obama, Pelosi warn Biden of diminishing path to victory against Trump: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Barack Obama and US President Joe Biden

Former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have reportedly expressed concerns to President Joe Biden about his shrinking chances of defeating Republican rival Donald Trump in the 2024 election, according to media reports on Thursday. They also warned that Biden's weakening position could negatively impact Congressional and Senatorial races.

The Washington Post reported that Obama has recently told his allies that President Biden’s path to victory has "greatly diminished," and advised that Biden reconsider the viability of his candidacy for the November 5 election.



Trump's popularity boosted

Significantly, Biden, who is 81, struggled in the June 27 debate against Trump, and his recent positive COVID-19 test has forced him into isolation at his Delaware home. Meanwhile, the failed assassination attempt on Trump and his resilient response have boosted Trump’s popularity, with polls now indicating that Biden is trailing his Republican opponent.

Obama, known for his data-driven approach to politics, has voiced concerns that polling trends are moving away from Biden. He highlighted that Trump’s chances of winning are increasing and that key donors are pulling back their support for Biden.



Biden is and will be Democratic nominee

Despite these warnings, the Biden campaign has firmly denied any plans for Biden to withdraw from the race or transition the candidacy to Vice President Kamala Harris. "Our campaign is not working through any scenarios where President Biden is not at the top of the ticket. He is and will be the Democratic nominee," said Quentin Fulks, principal deputy campaign manager for the Biden-Harris campaign, at a news conference. Fulks underscored Biden’s commitment to the race, noting the President's active involvement and detailed oversight of the campaign.

The New York Times reported that Pelosi similarly conveyed concerns about Biden’s diminishing prospects, emphasizing that it could have adverse effects on other races. The Wall Street Journal added that the Democratic coalition supporting Biden is showing "new signs of cracking," with congressional leaders delaying a procedural vote on his nomination.

California Congressman Adam Schiff has also publicly called for Biden to consider stepping down from the race, reflecting a growing fear within the party of substantial down-ballot losses.

(With inputs from PTI)



READ MORE | 'Divine intervention, fatal accident and...': Biden hints reasons that might force him to quit race

READ MORE | Biden tests positive for COVID-19, self-isolates after experiencing 'mild symptoms'



