US Election 2024: Poll timings, exit polls, live streaming, results in Indian time | Details

New Delhi: The US Presidential election is set to commence on November 5-- the official day for voting. Although the early elections have already begun. But, the winner of the razor-thin race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump may not be known for days after the polls close. As ballots are counted, one candidate may appear to be leading based on early returns, only for a rival to close the gap as more votes are tallied. In 2020, some states experienced a "red mirage," in which Trump was leading on election night, before a "blue shift" saw Democrat Joe Biden overtake him, a phenomenon Trump used to amplify his false claims that the election was stolen.

US Election 2024: Key dates and polling information

The presidential election in the US is set for Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Polling hours will differ by state, with most locations typically operating from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM local time. According to the Indian timing, the polling will start approximately at 4:30 PM IST and will continue till 6:30 AM IST on November 6).

US Elections 2024: When will exit polls come

Exit polls, used to assess voter opinions and forecast election results, will commence at 5 PM EST, which roughly translates to 2:30 AM IST on November 6.

US Election 2024: When will American poll results be announced

While news outlets can report state-specific voting data, official winner announcements will only be made once all votes are fully counted. In critical swing states, the final tally may take longer to finalise, particularly in tightly contested races. In situations with a decisive lead, a winner could be announced within hours. Conversely, if the election is closely contested, it may take days or even weeks to determine the final outcome, influenced by the speed of vote counting and potential legal challenges.

US Elections: How to watch US elections LIVE in India

For those looking to catch the election results as they unfold, numerous platforms will provide live coverage throughout the night. However, if you are keen to get minute-by-minute election results, switch to India TV digital platforms and TV. You can also get the latest updates on India TV YouTube and social media handles.

