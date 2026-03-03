US destroys all Iranian warships in the Gulf of Oman, releases video | Watch

Muscat:

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has claimed that Iran's naval presence in the Gulf of Oman has been reduced from 11 vessels to zero within just 48 hours, asserting that Tehran had been "harassing and attacking" international shipping lanes in the region for decades.

Sharing thermal footage of the operation, CENTCOM said US forces struck multiple Iranian naval assets, including Iran's first drone carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri.

Here's the video

The visuals show the vessel being heavily hit during the strikes. Other targets included a Jamaran-class corvette docked near Chabahar, underscoring what the US military described as a decisive blow to Iran’s naval capabilities in the strategic maritime corridor.

Sharing the clip on X, CENTCOM wrote, "Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman, today they have ZERO. The Iranian regime has harassed and attacked international shipping in the Gulf of Oman for decades. Those days are over. Freedom of maritime navigation has underpinned American and global economic prosperity for more than 80 years. US forces will continue to defend it."

IRIS Shahid Bagheri hit by US

Targets hit in the operation included a Jamaran-class corvette at Chah Bahar and the drone carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri. "An Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by U. forces during the start of Operation Epic Fury. The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier. As the President said, members of Iran’s armed forces, IRGC, and police “must lay down your weapons," CENTCOM said.

Also Read: US Embassy in Riyadh hit by two Iranian drones; Trump says 'you'll soon find out response' | Video

Also Read: Satellite images reveal damage at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility after drone strike