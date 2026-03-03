Satellite images reveal damage at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility after Iranian drone strike

Riyadh:

Iran has launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Gulf states in retaliation for recent US and Israeli strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sharply escalating the regional conflict. The attacks, which began over the weekend, continued into Wednesday, underscoring fears of a widening war across West Asia.

High-resolution satellite images have now revealed visible structural damage at Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia's most critical oil-processing hub, following the Iranian drone strike.

Image shows damaged infrastructure

The imagery, released by satellite firm Vantor, shows burn scars, impact zones, and damaged sections of infrastructure at the Saudi Aramco-operated facility along the Persian Gulf coast. Ras Tanura, which processes millions of barrels of crude oil daily and underpins Saudi oil exports, was forced into a partial shutdown on March 2 after drones hit the site and triggered a major fire.

(Image Source : AP)This satellite image provided by Vantor shows an overview of damage after a drone attack to Ras Tanura oil refinery.

Saudi military sources told AFP that readiness levels have been raised amid repeated Iranian attacks, warning that any further targeting of oil infrastructure could prompt a military response. While Saudi Aramco is assessing the full extent of the damage, officials have yet to provide details on casualties or the potential impact on export volumes.

Energy analysts say even a temporary disruption at Ras Tanura could send shockwaves through already strained global oil markets, as the conflict triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran continues to ripple across the region.

About Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility

Ras Tanura, located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, is operated by Saudi Aramco and stands as one of the world’s largest and most significant oil export terminals. The facility is integral to both crude oil production and refining operations, with a refinery reportedly capable of processing over 550,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Its associated export terminal can load millions of barrels onto tankers for international markets, making it a key node in global energy supply. The site’s infrastructure is extensive, featuring refining units, storage tanks, pipelines, and a massive port designed for worldwide crude oil shipping.

Due to its critical role, Ras Tanura is heavily secured and equipped with advanced surveillance systems. Strategically, the terminal is essential for supplying crude oil to major markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States, and any operational disturbance could have significant repercussions on oil prices and global markets.

