US courts halt deportation of Indian-origin man wrongfully jailed for 43 years Two US courts have stopped the deportation of Subramanyam Vedam, a 64-year-old Indian-origin man who spent over 40 years in prison for a murder conviction that was recently overturned.

New Delhi: Two US courts have stopped the deportation of Subramanyam Vedam, a 64-year-old Indian-origin man who spent over 40 years in prison for a murder conviction that was recently overturned.