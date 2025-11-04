Two US courts have stopped the deportation of Subramanyam Vedam, a 64-year-old Indian-origin man who spent over 40 years in prison for a murder conviction that was recently overturned.
US courts halt deportation of Indian-origin man wrongfully jailed for 43 years
Two US courts have stopped the deportation of Subramanyam Vedam, a 64-year-old Indian-origin man who spent over 40 years in prison for a murder conviction that was recently overturned.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Tejashwi Yadav assures one-time aid of Rs 30,000 to women if voted to power in Bihar polls
-
Coimbatore gang rape case: Police arrest three accused, shot in their legs during 'half encounter'
-
Army jawan stabbed to death over bedsheet on Sabarmati Express, accused attendant arrested
-
Malti Chahar to Amaal Mallik: ‘Stop lying, I can prove it!’ | Bigg Boss 19 gets heated
Advertisement
Advertisement