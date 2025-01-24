US arrests over 500 illegal immigrants as mass deportations begin after Trump's takeover

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

As Trump takes office in the United States, authorities have started their crackdown against illegal migrants, who entered the US to fulfil their American dream. In a massive operation just three days after Trump returned to the White House for the second time, hundreds of illegal immigrants have been arrested and deported.

In a post from The White House's official X handle, it is being informed that a total of 538 arrests have been made.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the numbers as she said that the US authorities arrested 538 illegal migrants and deported hundreds using a military aircraft.

She added, "The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors."

She also said that the Trump Administration has deported hundreds of illegal 'immigrant criminals' via military aircraft, as she added, "The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept."