1 in 3 UK primary school kids think cows lay eggs: Survey

Image Source : AP PHOTO One in 3 UK primary school kids think cows lay eggs

One in three primary school children in Britain are of the fact that cows lay eggs, a survey has revealed. According to reports with the Mail Online, three out of 10 children aged 6 to 11 years do not even know that tuna comes from fish. One-tenth say they have never tasted cherry tomato.

The report quotes experts that the findings show a huge lack of knowledge among UK children about the source of their food. This indicates the need to inculcate relevant knowledge in children at an appropriate age.

The latest poll involving a sample size of 1,000 schoolkids has been conducted by a charity and a kitchen appliance firm.

British Nutrition Foundation ad polled 27,500 children two years ago, only to find that one in three think that cheese comes from plants and tomatoes grow underground.

