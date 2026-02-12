UN report says five failed assassination attempts targeted Syria President and top ministers Officials say the incidents show that IS continues efforts to weaken Syria’s new leadership. The report warns that the group is taking advantage of security gaps and political uncertainty across the country.

Damascus:

Syria’s president and two senior ministers were the targets of five attempted assassinations last year, according to a new United Nations report warning that Islamic State (IS) militants remain a serious threat in the country.

The document, presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and prepared by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, states that President Ahmad al-Sharaa was the main target. The attempts reportedly took place in northern Aleppo province and in the southern province of Daraa. The interior minister, Anas Hasan Khattab, and the foreign minister, Asaad al-Shibani, were also among those targeted.

The report links the plots to a group known as Saraya Ansar al-Sunnah, which UN experts believe acts as a front for the Islamic State group. According to the assessment, the use of such a front organisation gives IS a degree of deniability while also strengthening its operational reach. The UN did not provide specific dates or further details about the alleged attempts.

Officials say the incidents show that IS continues efforts to weaken Syria’s new leadership. The report warns that the group is taking advantage of security gaps and political uncertainty across the country.

Al-Sharaa’s rise after 14-year civil war

President al-Sharaa came to power in December 2024 after leading rebel forces that removed former president Bashar Assad, bringing an end to Syria’s 14-year civil war. Al-Sharaa previously headed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group that was once linked to al-Qaeda before breaking away.

In November, Syria’s new government joined the international coalition working to defeat IS. Despite military setbacks in recent years, UN experts say the group remains active, particularly in northern and north-eastern Syria, where it frequently targets security forces.

One of the most serious recent attacks occurred on December 13 near Palmyra, when IS fighters ambushed US and Syrian troops. Two American service members and one US civilian were killed. Three other Americans and three Syrian security personnel were injured. In response, US President Donald Trump ordered military action against IS positions.

3,000 IS fighters still active

The UN estimates that IS still has around 3,000 fighters operating across Iraq and Syria, with most based inside Syria.

In late January, the US military began moving IS detainees from north-eastern Syria to Iraq, where they will be held in secure facilities. Iraqi authorities have said they plan to put the militants on trial.

Following a ceasefire agreement with Kurdish forces, Syrian government troops took control of a large detention camp previously managed by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. The camp holds thousands of suspected IS members and their families.