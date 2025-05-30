UN praises India's peacekeeping ops: How Indian forces lead in the way in restoring calm in conflict zones The United Nations has praised India for its leading role in global peacekeeping and ensuring accountability for crimes against peacekeepers, highlighting its growing influence in international security.

New Delhi:

India's commitment to global peacekeeping has received high praise from the United Nations, with the world body commending both the scale and substance of India’s efforts. United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, hailed India not just as a major contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, but also as a global leader in ensuring accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

Speaking at a media session held on the occasion of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on Thursday, Lacroix said, “India is not only a strong supporter of peacekeeping but also leads in ensuring accountability for crimes committed against peacekeepers — a commitment that sets it apart.”

‘India’s accountability approach is unique’

Responding to a question about India's evolving role in peacekeeping, Lacroix emphasised that India’s approach to addressing crimes against peacekeepers is notably different from others. He said, “India’s men and women have made remarkable contributions to UN missions. Moreover, India has often taken a leading role in pushing for justice when peacekeepers are harmed. This is extremely commendable.”

His remarks come in the wake of India's recent counter-terror operation, "Operation Sindoor", reportedly targeting terrorists in Pakistan. Though not officially acknowledged in the session, the global recognition of India’s stance on accountability may be a diplomatic nod to such actions.

India hosts first women peacekeepers' summit

Lacroix was also in New Delhi earlier this year to participate in the first-ever International Conference on Women in UN Peacekeeping, themed “Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective.” The event was hosted by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK). His participation further underscored India’s leadership in shaping future peacekeeping dynamics with a focus on inclusion and gender equity.

India among top contributors to peace missions

India currently stands as the fourth-largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping missions. Over 5,300 Indian military and police personnel are presently deployed across conflict zones including Abyei, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, Somalia, South Sudan, and Western Sahara.

India’s growing stature in UN peacekeeping is not only a reflection of its military professionalism but also of its strategic intent to position itself as a responsible global power. In a multipolar world where global norms are being constantly redefined, India’s leadership in justice and gender-inclusive peacekeeping strengthens its diplomatic influence and soft power.

Building a global coalition for peacekeeper protection

As threats to UN missions rise, India’s proactive role in demanding accountability could shape a new global framework for peacekeeper safety. Analysts suggest India may spearhead a coalition within the UN to implement stricter consequences for attacks on peacekeepers and develop more robust protection protocols.

India’s example could become a model for emerging powers seeking a greater voice in international security. With its blend of operational scale, diplomatic advocacy, and moral clarity, India’s peacekeeping doctrine might well be setting a new gold standard.