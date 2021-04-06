Image Source : AP COVID-19: Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday announced new terms and conditions for visitors and Umrah pilgrims in the wake of surging coronavirus cases. The new guidelines will come into effect from the 1st of Ramadan and are as stated below

Only those who have received coronavirus vaccines will be allowed to enter the holy mosques

Only those pilgrims who have been duly inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to visit the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (The Prophet's Mosque) and Masjid al-Haram (The Great Mosque)

Any person who wishes to visit the two holy mosques for the purpose of Umrah or offering prayers must have received both the shots of the vaccine, otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the mosques

Even after being inoculated, all those praying in the mosques will still have to follow the Kingdom's coronavirus protocols

Visitors and pilgrims will be able to choose the date and time of their visit to the mosques contingent upon strict adherence to the coronavirus protocols

