UK: 17-year-old boy arrested after attack at gurdwara with 'bladed weapon', two injured

Follow us on Image Source : GURU NANAK DARBAR GURDWARA (FB) The Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend.

London: A 17-year-old boy was taken in custody following an attack at a gurdwara in Kent, south-east England with a 'bladed weapon' that injured two women, according to local police on Friday. The incident took place at the Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend on Thursday evening, when the suspect allegedly entered the holy place and attempted to assault those inside.

The gurdwara is one of the largest Sikh complexes outside of India, according to BBC. Kent police responded to the scene after it was reported that "a male had entered the location and attempted to assault those in attendance while armed with a bladed weapon". Although no one was seriously injured during the attack, two women required medical attention for cuts and polices, according to police.

The teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a religiously aggravated public order offence and the bladed weapon was recovered from his possession. The police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at the place of worship and that it was an "isolated incident".

"Patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we thank the community for their ongoing support and assistance.," said Detective Superintendent Ian Dyball. Officers remained outside the building on Friday morning while inquiries were ongoing.

'Intense and dangerous incident'

Dyball further said, "We understand the community's concerns in relation to the events at the gurdwara, however we are treating it as an isolated incident." An eyewitness involved in taking down the attacker told Sky News that it was a "very intense and dangerous" incident as children were present and it could have been "a lot worse".

Gravesham MP Dr Lauren Sullivan said she was "shocked and saddened" by the incident and said her thoughts were with the community and the family of those hurt. "I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response to this awful event," she added.

Meanwhile, the gurdwara's spokesperson Jagdev Singh Virdee said it was cooperating fully with Kent Police who are treating the incident very seriously. "A person has been arrested by Kent Police on suspicion of attempted murder, after entering the gurdwara and creating an incident in one of the Darbar Halls... The person was spotted by the gurdwara security team and police were called immediately," he said.

ALSO READ | Indian-origin UK MP Shivani Raja takes oath on Bhagavad Gita after historic victory | VIDEO