UK General Election 2024 LIVE: 'We did it', says Starmer as Labour crosses majority mark to win election

Jul 05, 2024
10:13 AM (IST)
Who is Keir Starmer, who will become the next British PM?
Sir Keir Starmer, 61, will become the next British Prime Minister after Rishi Sunak after his Labour Party won the UK General Election 2024 and is eyeing a landslide win over the Conservatives. A former chief prosecutor, Starmer has spent four years as opposition leader dragging his social democratic party from the left towards the political middle ground.
Read full story here
Jul 05, 2024
10:10 AM (IST)
WATCH: When Sunak conceded defeat to Keir Starmer
A sombre-looking Rishi Sunak was joined by his wife Akshata Murty as he chose to use his acceptance speech to also admit his party’s defeat in winning another term in government.
Jul 05, 2024
10:09 AM (IST)
Here's how parties have fared till now
The Labour Party is eyeing a record victory after crossing the majority mark, winning 375 seats as of 10:05 am (IST), while the Conservatives are reeling at 94 seats. The Liberal Democrats are in the third position with 52 seats, and the Scottish National Party (SNP) won six seats and the Reform UK won four seats.
Jul 05, 2024
10:05 AM (IST)
'I’m deeply sorry': SNP leader John Swinney after disappointing results in UK elections
Scotland’s first minister, SNP leader John Swinney, has apologised to his party colleagues who did not retain their seats in the House of Commons. He told the Press Association that the result was “very damaging and tough”, according to The Guardian.
Jul 05, 2024
10:02 AM (IST)
What would Starmer's Cabinet look like?
According to The Independent, while Keir Starmer will become PM for sure, Angela Rayner is likely to be Deputy PM and Rachel Reeves is expected to be the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Other likely ministers in prominent roles are Yvette Cooper as Health Secretary, Bridget Phillipson as Education Secretary, David Lammy as Foreign Secretary, John Healey as Defence Secretary and Shabana Mahmood as Justice Secretary.
Jul 05, 2024
10:00 AM (IST)
What Labour's victory means for India-UK relations?
The relationship between the Labour Party and the Indian community has been testy in the past, particularly under Jeremy Corbyn, due to perceived 'anti-India sentiments' and talks on Kashmir. However, Starmer has recognised the growing clout of British Indians and has tried to stamp out anti India elements in the party to mend its relationship with India.
Jul 05, 2024
9:52 AM (IST)
Labour falters in areas with large numbers of Muslim voters
Labour’s vote is down on average by 10 points in seats where more than 10 per cent of the population identify as Muslim due to outrage over the Israel-Hamas war, according to BBC.
Jul 05, 2024
9:48 AM (IST)
Senior UK Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg loses seat
Former British Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Mogg failed to win the parliamentary seat of North East Somerset and Hanham, losing to the Labour Party, results showed early on Friday.
Jul 05, 2024
9:47 AM (IST)
'Change begins now': Starmer after winning UK election
"Change begins now," British Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Friday in a speech after his party won the national election, ending 14 years of Conservative government.
Jul 05, 2024
9:27 AM (IST)
Labour Party crosses majority mark, wins UK election
The Labour Party has won a majority in the House of Commons and will form the next government. Keir Starmer would become the next British PM, succeeding Rishi Sunak.
Jul 05, 2024
9:25 AM (IST)
Rishi Sunak wins from Richmond and Northallerton
British PM Rishi Sunak has held on to his seat in Richmond and Northallerton in what was otherwise a disappointing night for the Conservatives. He won over 23,000 votes and has conceded defeat to his Labour rival Keir Starmer to bring an end to Conservative rule after 14 years.
Jul 05, 2024
9:20 AM (IST)
Rishi Sunak concedes defeat
British PM Rishi Sunak conceded defeat to Labour's Keir Starmer amid a disappointing night for the Conservatives. "The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," he said.
Jul 05, 2024
9:06 AM (IST)
British Sikh Labour candidate Warinder Juss wins in Wolverhampton West
Warinder Juss, British Sikh candidate for the Labour Party, has wrested the Wolverhampton West seat from the Conservatives.
Jul 05, 2024
9:03 AM (IST)
Conservatives suffer two heavyweight cabinet casualties
UK culture secretary Lucy Frazer lost her seat of Ely and East Cambridgeshire to the Liberal Democrats, as did veterans minister, Johnny Mercer in Plymouth to Labour.
Jul 05, 2024
9:00 AM (IST)
Labour bags over 270 seats, Conservatives trailing with 55
The Labour Party has won a total of 278 seats as of 4:30 am (9:00 am IST) as it is on course to secure a landslide victory in the UK elections, while the Conservatives led by Rishi Sunak are far behind with only 55 seats. The Liberal Democrats have won 34 seats so far, while Reform UK and the Scottish National Party have four seats each.
Jul 05, 2024
8:55 AM (IST)
Reform UK bags four seats so far
Nigel Farage's emphatic victory was followed by Reform UK's wins in Boston, Clacton, Great Yarmouth and Ashfield.
Jul 05, 2024
8:51 AM (IST)
House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt narrowly loses to Labour
In another high-profile loss to the Conservative Party, Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt narrowly lost in her now former Portsmouth North constituency to Labour's Amanda Martin by just over 600 votes, according to BBC.
Jul 05, 2024
8:43 AM (IST)
Green Party wins first seat, defeats Labour's shadow culture minister
The environmentalist Green Party won its first seat in the UK Parliament, as Carla Denyer defeated Labour's shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire by 10,000 votes, according to Sky News.
Jul 05, 2024
8:42 AM (IST)
UK's Education Minister Gillian Keegan loses seat to Liberal Democrats
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has lost her Chichester seat to Liberal Democrats with a margin of over 12,000 votes, becoming the latest cabinet minister to fall. Chief whip Simon Hart has also lost his seat of Caerfyrddin in Wales to Plaid Cymru.
Jul 05, 2024
8:39 AM (IST)
Conservatives win Basildon and Billericay by only 20 votes
In what is the closest fight so far, Conservative leader Richard Holden won the Basildon and Billericay seat by a mere 20 votes, defeating Labour's Alex Harrison, according to Sky News.
Jul 05, 2024
8:26 AM (IST)
Indian-origin Conservative MP Suella Braverman re-elected, likely to run for Tory leader
Indian-origin Conservative MP and former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has managed to hold on to her seat in Fareham and Waterlooville. She is also expected for the Tory leadership if PM Rishi Sunak resigns, which is highly expected.
Jul 05, 2024
8:14 AM (IST)
Here's how all parties in UK are faring so far
The Labour Party, which is on course to return to power after 14 years with a landslide victory, has won 133 seats in the Parliament as of 3:40 am (8:10 am IST). The Conservatives are performing badly, with victories in only 18 seats and suffering the loss of two Cabinet ministers, according to BBC. The Liberal Democrats have won 16 seats and the Reform UK Party has won two seats. Jeremy Corbyn, former Labour leader now contesting as an independent, secured Islington North.
Jul 05, 2024
8:11 AM (IST)
Kemi Badenoch, Sunak's likely successor as Tory leader, wins from North West Essex
Kemi Badenoch, who is among the Conservative leaders likely to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as party leader, has won from North West Essex.
Jul 05, 2024
8:09 AM (IST)
Wales gets first Indian-origin MP from Labour
Labour's Indian-origin candidate Kanishka Narayan stunned Former Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns from the Tory camp in Vale of Glamorgan, becoming the first MP from a minority ethnic background in Wales.
Jul 05, 2024
8:05 AM (IST)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage wins Clacton, marks his first entry into Parliament
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has finally won a seat in the Parliament after seven attempts in vain with a victory in Clacton by a margin of over 8,400 votes. He’s the second Reform candidate to win tonight, after Lee Anderson took Ashfield earlier. Farage said he'll do his "absolute best" for Clacton.
Jul 05, 2024
8:01 AM (IST)
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wins Islington North as independent candidate
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was ousted from the party, has won his seat in Islington North as an independent candidate with 24,120 votes, according to BBC. He defeated Labour's Indian-origin candidate Praful Nargund with a margin of 8,000 votes. Corbyn was suspended as a Labour MP for his controversial response to a report into antisemitism in the party.
Jul 05, 2024
7:59 AM (IST)
'Country first': UK's possible next finance minister Rachel Reeves after winning seat
Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has won the Leeds West and Pudsey constituency for Labour on Friday. She is set to become finance minister if Labour win the election. "A government of wealth creation and a government in the national interest. Country first, party second. That is our promise to Britain," she said.
Jul 05, 2024
7:56 AM (IST)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says his party will now target Labour
Arriving at his count in Clacton, Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, said his party would now be going after the Labour Party, which is tipped to form the next government by a huge mandate, according to The Guardian. "We're coming for Labour, be in no doubt about that... this is just the first step of something that is going to stun all of you," he said.
Jul 05, 2024
7:53 AM (IST)
Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith wins in Chingford and Woodford Green
Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory party leader, has held his seat in Chingford and Woodford Green as Conservative heavyweights, including cabinet ministers Grant Shapps and Alex Chalk, have lost elsewhere.
Jul 05, 2024
7:49 AM (IST)
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner re-elected
Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, has been successfully re-elected in her seat of Ashton-under-Lyne, reported Sky News. "I hope to do you proud in a Labour government," she said after the result.
Jul 05, 2024
7:46 AM (IST)
'People have spoken, they are ready for change': Keir Starmer
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the country had voted for change and it was time for his party to deliver, speaking after winning his seat in parliament. "Tonight people here and around the country have spoken, and they're ready for change," Starmer said.
Jul 05, 2024
7:45 AM (IST)
UK Defence Secretary loses seat
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has lost his seat of Welwyn Hatfield to the Labour Party by a margin of 3,799 votes, according to Sky News. He is the second Cabinet minister to lose his seat after Alex Chalk from Cheltenham.
Jul 05, 2024
7:41 AM (IST)
Conservatives win in North East Cambridgeshire
Conservative candidate Steve Barclay managed to hold on to his seat in North East Cambridgeshire.
Jul 05, 2024
7:40 AM (IST)
First Conservative Cabinet Minister loses seat in Cheltenham
Conservative Justice Secretary Alex Chalk lost his seat to Max Wilkinson from the Liberal Democrats, becoming the first Cabinet Minister to lose his constituency.
Jul 05, 2024
7:37 AM (IST)
Labour leader Keir Starmer wins in Holborn and St Pancras
Labour leader Keir Starmer retained his seat in Holborn and St Pancras in London, with 18,884 votes, defeating independent candidate Andrew Feinstein with a majority of 11,572 votes, reports BBC.
Jul 05, 2024
7:34 AM (IST)
Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey wins from Kingston and Surbiton
Ed Davey, the leader of Liberal Democrats, successfully retained his seat in Kingston and Surbiton as vote counting was underway.
Jul 05, 2024
7:33 AM (IST)
Labour gains more seat as it reaches to the top!
The Keir Starmer-led Labour Party is on course for a historic victory as it wratched up more victories in Rochdale, Erewash, Tipton and Wednesbury, Kilmarnock and Loudoun, Southport, West Dunbartonshire, Broxtowe, Bishop Auckland, Stevenage, Barrow and Furness, Ashton-under-Lyne and Thurrock.
Jul 05, 2024
7:30 AM (IST)
Liberal Democrats win Eastleigh from Conservatives
Liz Jarvis from the Liberal Democrats won the seat of Eastleigh from the Conservative Party.
Jul 05, 2024
7:29 AM (IST)
Far-right Reform UK wins first seat in Ashfield
Reform UK candidate Lee Anderson, who switched from the Conservative Party to Reform UK in March, won the seat of Ashfield, marking the first victory of Nigel Farage's far-right party.
Jul 05, 2024
7:28 AM (IST)
More seats for Labour Party!
The Labour Party secured victories in Darlington, Nuneaton, Knowsley, Barnsley North, Barnsley South, Leeds West and Pudsey, Telford, Bridgend, Colchester, Cannock Chase, Leigh and Atherton, Blackpool South, Redcar, Middlesbrough and Thornaby East, Rushcliffe, Wrexham and Whitehaven and Workington.
Jul 05, 2024
7:24 AM (IST)
Liberal Democrats secure first seat, win Harrogate and Knaresborough from Conservatives
The Liberal Democrats secured their first victory of the night by wresting Harrogate and Knaresborough from the Conservatives, BBC reported. Tom Gordon defeated Andrew Jones with a majority exceeding 8,000 votes.
Jul 05, 2024
7:22 AM (IST)
Conservatives win first seat in UK elections 2024
Conservative candidate Mark Francois held on to his seat of Rayleigh and Wickford with a majority of more than 5,000 votes over Reform UK's Grant Randall, marking the first Tory victory of the night, BBC reports.
Jul 05, 2024
7:20 AM (IST)
Labour wins two more seats
The Labour Party won the seats of Newcastle and Washington and Gateshead South.
Jul 05, 2024
7:18 AM (IST)
'Best results in a century': Ed Davey, leader of Liberal Democrats, celebrates after UK exit poll
Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats party, said the party was on course for its "best results in a century" after the exit poll showed it winning 61 seats in the House of Commons. "I am humbled by the millions of people who backed us to both kick the Conservatives out of power and deliver the change our country needs," he added.
Jul 05, 2024
7:15 AM (IST)
Labour's Heidi Alexander wrests Swindon South from Conservatives
Former Justice Secretary Robert Buckand from the Tory camp has lost the Swindon South seat to Labour's Heidi Alexander, becoming the first Conservative leader to lose his seat tonight. Buckland held the seat since 2010, reports BBC.
Jul 05, 2024
7:14 AM (IST)
SNP deputy leader admits "difficult night" for party after exit poll
Scottish National Party (SNP) deputy leader Kate Forbes admitted that it will be a "difficult night" for her party as it is predicted to win only 10 seats in the Parliament, according to BBC. She said the SNP will now set out its "agenda to regain and rebuild the trust of voters across Scotland".
Jul 05, 2024
7:11 AM (IST)
Labour wins in Blyth and Ashington
Labour candidate Ian Lavery has won in Blyth and Ashington in Northumberland, according to BBC.
Jul 05, 2024
7:10 AM (IST)
Labour emerges victorious in the first result of the night
Labour’s candidate Bridget Phillipson won in the Houghton and Sunderland constituency of north-east England, the first result announced in the UK today.
Jul 05, 2024
7:07 AM (IST)
What does the Indian community say about the polls?
In a conversation with ANI, Indian-origin residents appeared confident that the Labour would end 14 years of Conservative rule in the UK, but appreciated Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for doing a good job, blaming his loss to the "mess" created by his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
Jul 05, 2024
7:05 AM (IST)
What do the exit polls predict?
According to the exit poll, which is often quite close to the final tally, Labour is heading for a historic victory by winning as many as 410 seats, comfortably crossing the half-way 326 mark and notching up a 170-seat majority with the incumbent Tories down to just 131 seats. The Liberal Democrats are projected to come third with 61 MPs, the far-right Reform UK could win 13 seats and the Scottish National Party (SNP) could take home 10.