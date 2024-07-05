UK General Election 2024 LIVE: 'We did it', says Starmer as Labour crosses majority mark to win election

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour Party led by Keir Starmer

London: People throughout the United Kingdom voted 650 members of the House of Commons on July 4 for a term of up to five years. The party that commands a majority in the Commons, either alone or in coalition, will form the next government and its leader will be the prime minister. That means the results will determine the political direction of the government, between the right-wing Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and the left-leaning Labour, led by the 61-year-old Keir Starmer.

The Labour Party is on course to win the upcoming elections with a landslide majority, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. According to the exit poll, which is often quite close to the final tally, Labour could win as many as 410 seats, comfortably crossing the half way 326 mark and notching up a 170-seat majority with the incumbent Tories down to just 131 seats.