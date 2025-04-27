UK Foreign Secretary engages in diplomatic talks with India, Pakistan amid Pahalgam terror attack fallout On Wednesday, India implemented a series of retaliatory measures against Pakistan, including halting the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting the only functional land border crossing at Attari, and downgrading diplomatic ties, all due to the attack's suspected cross-border links.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the deadly cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy held discussions with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The talks focused on the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, with both parties addressing the security situation in the region, including the role of cross-border terrorism.

On Sunday, S. Jaishankar took to social media to share details of his telephone conversation with Lammy. "Spoke to Foreign Secretary David Lammy of the UK today. Discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism," Jaishankar wrote on X.

The Pahalgam attack on April 22 targeted tourists and resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The attack has been one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The victims were killed near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir. In the aftermath, India has condemned the attack, which it believes has cross-border links, and vowed to punish those responsible for the violence.

Jaishankar reiterated India's stance of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism during his conversation with Lammy, emphasizing that such attacks will not go unpunished. The UK Foreign Secretary’s conversation with Dar also centred around the need for de-escalation, with Lammy calling for a peaceful resolution to the heightened tensions.

In the wake of the attack, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, downgrading diplomatic ties, and closing the Attari border crossing. Pakistan has responded by closing its airspace to Indian flights and halting all trade with India. Islamabad has also rejected India’s move on the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international agreements.

Pakistan's Foreign Office released a statement saying that Deputy Prime Minister Dar spoke with Lammy and reiterated Pakistan’s position on defending its national interests while promoting peace in the region. The statement also highlighted Pakistan's concerns regarding India's "unilateral" actions, including the suspension of the water treaty.

As international condemnation of the Pahalgam attack continues to pour in, the Dawoodi Bohra community in Queens, New York, and several Canadian communities have organized vigils to honour the victims. Meanwhile, Nepalese lawmakers have also condemned the attack, offering condolences to the victims' families.

The situation remains highly volatile, with global leaders including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing support for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address, reiterated that those responsible for the Pahalgam attack will face the "harshest response."

India continues to call for a united global effort against terrorism, as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, India and Pakistan.

