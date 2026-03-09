UAE air defences shred Iranian drones: Video captures fiery interceptions amid relentless attacks.

Tehran:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) showcased its robust air defense prowess by obliterating Iranian drones and missiles in a high-stakes barrage, releasing dramatic black-and-white footage of the intercepts as the West Asia conflict rages on. On Sunday (March 8), UAE forces neutralised 16 ballistic missiles and 113 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) out of detected threats, demonstrating near-flawless execution against Tehran's aggressive salvos. With Iran's retaliatory strikes intensifying since late February, UAE's Ministry of Defense detailed the scale of interceptions, underscoring the kingdom's resolve to shield its skies and populace from escalating regional hostilities.

Defensive triumph over Iranian onslaught

UAE air defenses detected 17 ballistic missiles in a single operation, destroying 16 while one plummeted harmlessly into the sea; simultaneously, 117 drones were spotted, with 113 shot down and four landing in remote areas. A gripping 40-second video from the Ministry captured the precise moment air defense systems locked onto and annihilated an Iranian UAV, flames erupting as it disintegrated mid-air. These actions reflect UAE's heightened vigilance amid Iran's campaign, which has targeted Gulf states in response to US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Cumulative toll of Iranian assaults repelled

Since the conflict's flare-up, Iran has unleashed 238 ballistic missiles toward UAE territory, of which 221 were intercepted, 15 crashed into the sea, and two struck inland zones. Defenses also tracked 1,422 Iranian UAVs, neutralizing 1,342 while 80 evaded to impact domestic regions; additionally, eight cruise missiles fell to UAE countermeasures. The ministry's tallies highlight a sustained defensive marathon, protecting critical infrastructure and civilian hubs from the persistent drone and missile deluge.

Strict warnings and embassy guidance for safety

UAE authorities issued stern warnings prohibiting unauthorised photography or videography at incident sites, no-fly zones, or airports, vowing severe penalties to curb reckless behavior amid the chaos. In Abu Dhabi, the Indian Embassy urged its vast expatriate community to strictly adhere to safety protocols, advising immediate sheltering upon alert sirens, avoidance of filming explosions, and prompt reporting of shrapnel or suspicious objects to officials. These measures aim to minimize risks for the one crore Indians in the Gulf, as diplomatic channels work to evacuate thousands caught in the crossfire.