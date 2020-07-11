Image Source : AP Two-thirds of US adults disapprove of Trump's COVID-19 handling

Two-thirds of American adults, or 67 per cent, said they disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus, the highest level of dissatisfaction with his response to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to a poll released.

Only 33 per cent said that they approved of Trump's performance, the latest ABC-Ipsos poll found on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Support from Trump's Republican base also went down, with approval of the president's pandemic performance going from 90 per cent to 78 per cent.

The president's approval among independents landed at 26 per cent in the survey, a sharp drop from 40 per cent in mid-June.

The poll was conducted July 8-9, surveying 711 adults with a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

The pandemic has killed more than 130,000 people and infected over 3.1 million in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage