'Oh my God, look at that...' says an onlooker as two cruise ships collide at Mexico Port | Watch

Two cruise ships collide at Mexico port

At least 6 people have been injured after two cruise ships collided in the port of Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cozumel. The video of the incident has also gone viral.

The incident took place on Friday when two Carnival Corp cruise ships collided in the port of Mexico's Caribbean resort. As the two big sea bodies collided, one of the two ships crushed the edge of a 952-foot-long vessel, leaving passengers terrified and panicked due to its loud impact.

The footage of the collision which has gone viral on social media showed a one-liner hitting the second, crushing out its railings on the edge, windows and interiors smashed.

According to reports, the ships crashed into each other during rough sea conditions close to the resort port of Cozumel.

In a social media post that is being widely circulated, a person can be heard saying, "Oh my God, look at that ship!".

Both ships belonged to Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator.

The company said that one ship, the 3,000-passenger Carnival Glory, was moving into port when it clashed with the Carnival Legend, that can hold 2,000 travellers.

(With inputs from IANS)