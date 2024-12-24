Tuesday, December 24, 2024
     
Turkey: Massive blast at ammunition factory kills 12 | Horrific visuals

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said the explosion collapsed the capsule production building and that the surrounding buildings sustained minor damage. Authorities have opened an investigation.

Istanbul Published : Dec 24, 2024 14:09 IST
Turkey blast Ammunition factory blast in northwest Turkey
Image Source : IHA Ammunition factory blast in northwest Turkey

Istanbul: An explosion at an armament factory in northwest Turkey left at least 12 dead and four injured on Tuesday morning. The blast occurred in the capsule production facility of the factory located in the province of Balikesir, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said the explosion collapsed the capsule production building and that the surrounding buildings sustained minor damage.

Authorities have opened an investigation. 

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

