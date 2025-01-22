Turkey fire: 76 killed, over 50 injured, as hotel engulfed by flames at ski resort in Bolu, nine detained

Follow us on Image Source : AP The fire broke out at a hotel at a popular ski resort in Bolu province.

Turkey fire: As many as 76 people were killed and 51 others sustained injuries after a fire raged through a 12-storey hotel at a popular ski resort in the country's northwestern region on Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, in Bolu province's Koroglu mountains. As per officials, two persons lost their lives while jumping from the hotel building to escape the blaze. The fire broke out during a school holiday, a peak season for the region, with hotels crowded with vacationers taking advantage of a two-week winter break. Following the incident, the hotel became the site of chaos and heartbreak as guests desperately tried to flee the raging flames.

Speaking to the local media, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed that the fire spread rapidly which caught many off-guard in their rooms. He further said the hotel had 238 registered guests when the incident occurred. Eyewitness accounts painted a harrowing picture of panic and struggle. Atakan Yelkovan, a guest on the third floor, told IHA news agency, "There was chaos on the upper floors. People were trying to escape by climbing down with sheets and blankets. It was a nightmare."

Nine people detained so far

The Turkey government appointed six prosecutors to lead an investigation into the blaze, which is believed to have started in the hotel's restaurant section. Nine people have been detained as part of the investigation into the fire, Yerlikaya said, adding that the fire was reported at 3:27 am and the fire department began to respond at 4:15 am. Earlier, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said the hotel's owner was among the people detained for questioning in the probe.

National mourning announced

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a day of national mourning to be observed on Wednesday. All flags at government buildings and Turkish diplomatic mission abroad would be lowered to half-staff, he said. Erdogan also said he had been monitoring the incident closely via relevant institutions since the moment the fire started. "I wish Allah's mercy to our citizens who lost their lives ... and wish a speedy recovery to our wounded," he said in a post on X.

(With AP inputs)

