Trump-Zelenskyy blowout: How European nations reacted after heated argument in Oval Office? US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of "disrespecting" the US in its "cherished Oval Office."

US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymir Zelenskyy entered a heated exchange over their approach to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The spar of words in the Oval Office meeting disrupted the agenda of the meeting, and Zelenskyy left the White House without signing the high-stake mineral deal between both countries.

Will continue working for just, lasting peace: EU President

Meanwhile, the European nations also reacted promptly after the fiasco, with most of the countries solidifying support behind Kyiv. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed Zeleskyy in a post on X, saying, "Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President". "We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace," she added.

Germany rallies behind Ukraine

Meanwhile, Further support poured in for Ukraine from Germany, with words from Friedrich Merz, Germany's likely next chancellor. He wrote, "Dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we stand with Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war."

The victory for Merz's party on Sunday in Germany's national election ensured that Ukraine has an even stronger supporter in the European Union's largest country. During the campaign, Merz promised to unite Europe in the face of challenges from both Russia and the United States.

Meloni proposes 'immediate summit'

Meanwhile, Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni proposed an immediate summit between the United States and Europe and urged the West to stay united. She urged for the summit “to speak frankly about how we intend to face today's great challenges, starting with Ukraine.

Swedish PM highlights effects for Nordic, Baltic nations

Highlighting the effects of any decision for the Nordic nations, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson reminded Ukraine of what's at stake for the Nordic and Baltic countries and others if Russia's aggression spreads. “You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe's,” Kristersson wrote on X.

European officials from Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Spain, among others, also offered their support to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy talks to Macron, NATO, European Council

According to news agency AP, a senior Ukrainian official said that Zelenskyy spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and President of the European Council Antonio Costa after he left the White House, describing all the conversations as “supportive” of the Ukrainian leader.

(With AP Inputs)