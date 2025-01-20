Trump vows to end Ukraine war, prevent World War III ahead of Presidential Inauguration

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

Donald Trump, ahead of his upcoming inauguration as the President of the United States on January 20, has made bold promises, declaring his commitment to global peace and national restoration. Speaking at the "Make America Great Again" victory rally at Capitol One Arena, Trump pledged to end the war in Ukraine, stabilize the Middle East, and avert a potential Third World War.

“You have no idea how close we are,” Trump warned, emphasizing the urgency of resolving global conflicts.

Key Announcements by Donald Trump

Reclaiming sovereignty and border security

Trump assured his supporters that his administration would prioritize securing America’s borders and removing illegal immigrants involved in criminal activities. “We will regain control of our sovereign territory and borders. Soon, we will launch the largest deportation operation in American history,” he announced.

New department under Elon Musk’s leadership

The President-elect revealed plans to create a new department focused on governmental efficiency, led by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. “This is the beginning of significant changes to strengthen America for future generations,” Trump remarked, expressing confidence in Musk’s vision for transformation.

Middle East peace initiative

Trump highlighted his previous achievements in negotiating peace in the Middle East, referencing a historic ceasefire agreement as a step toward permanent stability in the region. “This would not have happened if I had been President,” he said, referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

TikTok and youth engagement

Addressing the topic of TikTok, Trump expressed his support for the platform while emphasising the need to safeguard American interests. “I approved TikTok, but only under the condition that the United States owns 50% of it. We must protect jobs and not give away our business to China,” he explained. Trump also noted his success in gaining young voters, crediting TikTok as a valuable tool for outreach.

Trump's promise of Mass Deportation

In a bold statement made just hours before his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump vowed to begin "the largest deportation exercise in American history." Speaking at the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally in Washington, DC, Trump emphasised his commitment to securing the nation's borders, declaring that policies allowing open borders and immigration of individuals from various backgrounds would be reversed. He highlighted his plans to address issues such as criminal activity and illegal immigration, framing the mass deportation as a key aspect of his broader vision to restore American strength and sovereignty. This announcement marked a decisive move towards implementing the tough immigration policies he had long promised during his campaign.

A call to restore patriotism and strength

Trump vowed to end the dominance of radical ideologies in schools, the military, and the government, promising to restore patriotism and dignity across America. “We are putting an end to the rule of the failed, corrupt political establishment. We will make America great again,” he declared.

As the crowd erupted in applause, Trump concluded by describing the massive wave of support as the largest political movement in U.S. history, emphasizing, “The results you are seeing even before I take office are being called the ‘Trump Effect.’ This is about you, the people.”

With just days left before assuming office, Trump’s ambitious promises have set the stage for his presidency, capturing global attention and raising expectations for significant policy changes in the coming years.