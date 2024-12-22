Trump threatens to retake Panama Canal, highlights 'unfair treatment' to US Navy, commerce

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Trump accuses Panama of charging exorbitant prices from American vessels.

In a post on Truth Social, US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to take back control of the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of exploiting vessels from the United States by charging 'exorbitant prices' to let them access the waterway. Notably, the Panama Canal, which serves as a significant shortcut route between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, was constructed by the United States in the 20th century.

In his post, Trump charged Panama with 'ripping off' American vessels, adding, "Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way." He said that the prices charged are 'ridiculous' especially when the United States has bestowed 'extraordinary generosity' to Panama.

Demanding the Panama Canal back for the United States, Trump said, "If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question."

History of Panama Canal

Moreover, it was in 1977 when under a treaty, the control of the Panama Canal was transferred to Panama from the United States. Former US president Jimmy Carter is hailed for this treaty, however, Trump describes the move as, "foolishly giving it away for one dollar."

Trump's claim on Canada

Earlier, Trump also reiterated that Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States will be a 'great idea' adding that many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st state of the US. The statement came amidst political turmoil in Canada following the resignation of the country's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland earlier this week.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump had posted, "Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State." Calling it a 'great idea', he added that this way "Canadians would save massively on taxes and military protection."

Trump's comments have sparked mixed reactions from Canada, as some Canadian officials have referred to the remarks as 'humiliating', and 'not funny'.

