  4. Trump signs order to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports: 'The war on women's sports is over'

US President Donald Trump has signed an order to ban transgender athletes from women's sports. The order gives power to the Secretary of State's office to pressure the IOC to make changes in the standards that govern Olympic sporting events.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Washington Published : Feb 06, 2025 10:46 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 10:46 IST
Donald Trump
Image Source : AP Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order which seeks to ban transgender athletes from women's sports. Trump's administration wants the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to change things accordingly before the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. The latest order which is aimed at banning transgender athletes from women's sports the empowers the US Secretary of State's office to pressure the IOC to amend standards governing Olympic sporting events. It would promote "fairness, safety and the best interests of female athletes" as it will ensure that "eligibility for participation in women's sporting events is determined according to sex and not gender identity or testosterone reduction." 

The order wants the IOC to “change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject." It also expects the Secretary of State and the Department of Homeland Security to “review and adjust" policies that permit the admission to the United States of males seeking to participate in women's sports.

