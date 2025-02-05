Trump calls for nuclear peace agreement with Tehran: 'Want Iran to become great, successful country'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he wants Iran to become a 'great and successful country' but does not want it to have nuclear weapons. Trump asserted that he would prefer a 'Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement' with the Islamic Republic, which will help Tehran grow peacefully and prosper. He also warned that the reports of the US working in conjunction with Israel, which is likely to "blow Iran into smithereens," are 'greatly exaggerated'.

In his post on Truth Social, the US President wrote, "I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper."

"We should start working on it immediately and have a big Middle East celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East!", Trump added.

Earlier, the Iranian government appeared to be welcoming some recent decisions by the United States, even though they happen to come from a man, Iranian operatives have allegedly been plotting to assassinate.

Tehran has lauded President Donald Trump's moves to freeze spending on foreign aid and overhaul, maybe even end, the US Agency for International Development has been lauded in Iranian state media.

According to some reports, the decisions will halt funding for opponents of the country's Shiite theocracy — pro-democracy activists and others supported through programmes as part of the US government's efforts to help democracy worldwide.

At the same time, Iranian officials appear to be signalling that they are waiting for a message from Trump on whether he wants to negotiate over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

At stake are potentially billions of dollars withheld from Iran through crushing sanctions and the future of a programme on the precipice of enriching weapons-grade uranium.

Moreover, the US-Iran relations have again gained prominence after Donald Trump assumed the presidency in the United States. Trump on Tuesday warned the Islamic Republic that it would be 'obliterated' if he were 'assassinated' by Tehran.

The warning came after Trump signed an executive order calling for the US government to impose maximum pressure on Tehran on Tuesday. While the US President hinted that the doors are open for talks, some factions within Iran's theocracy are still likely to oppose talks.

(With inputs from AP)