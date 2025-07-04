Trump's gets a major win as 'Big Beautiful' bill passed by US Congress | What it means The US Congress has passed Trump's USD 4.5 trillion 'Big Beautiful Bill,' marking a major victory in his second term. The legislation delivers sweeping tax cuts and funds core conservative priorities, overcoming internal Republican disagreements and unanimous Democratic resistance.

Washington:

In a major legislative win for President Donald Trump, the US Congress passed his sweeping USD 4.5 trillion tax and spending bill on Thursday, with the Republican-controlled House narrowly approving it in a 218–214 vote. The bill, known as the 'Big Beautiful Bill', now heads to the president for signing.

This marks a significant achievement for Trump in his second term, delivering on key promises from his 2024 campaign. The legislation locks in his 2017 tax cuts by making them permanent, introduces additional tax breaks, and provides substantial funding for immigration enforcement. According to the White House, Trump will sign the bill into law at 5 pm on Friday.

Calling it a landmark moment, Trump said, "This is the biggest bill of its kind ever signed, and it’s going to turn this country into a rocket ship. It’s going to be really great."

Speaking on the bill’s wide-ranging impact, Trump highlighted its scale and reach: "When you really look at the bill, it was easy to bring people to a 'Yes.' This is the biggest tax cut in history. It’s strong on national security, tough on the southern border — we covered nearly everything. Again, it’s the biggest bill ever signed in its category.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed Trump’s enthusiasm, saying during a press briefing, “The one ‘big, beautiful bill’ has passed the House and will be at the president’s desk for a big, beautiful signing ceremony tomorrow at 5 pm on the Fourth of July — exactly as the president said he hoped.”

Vice President JD Vance also weighed in, saying, “Congrats to everyone. At times I wasn’t sure we’d get it done by July 4, but we did. We’ve delivered major tax cuts and the tools needed to secure the border. Promises made, promises kept.”

The bill’s journey to passage was far from smooth. The legislation, which spans more than 800 pages, faced internal opposition. GOP leaders spent late nights securing votes, with Trump personally lobbying undecided lawmakers.

What is Trump's Big Beautiful Bill and what it means for the US?

The 'Big Beautiful Bill' is a comprehensive legislative package that pairs permanent tax reductions with increased federal spending on conservative priorities. It also includes cuts to various social safety net programmes.

Central to the bill is the extension of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which were set to expire at the end of 2025. The bill also delivers significant funding boosts for border enforcement, the military, and energy development.

One of its most prominent components is a USD 350 billion border and national security initiative. This includes:

USD 46 billion to expand the US-Mexico border wall

USD 45 billion for 100,000 migrant detention beds

Funding to hire 10,000 new ICE officers, each receiving a USD 10,000 signing bonus

While the bill includes sweeping tax changes and spending increases, it does not repeal taxes on Social Security benefits, contrary to claims made by the president.