Trump rally shooting: What are Gun Laws in US and debate around it? Details

The United States recently witnessed a horrendous turn of events after the Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump was nearly saved in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The incident recorded on camera gave goosebumps to nearly everyone as it was unprecedented to think of such a breach in the security of a former President. While the shooter nearly missed the shot at Trump, he killed a rallygoer and injured others before being taken down by the Special Services.

Later it was found that the assassin was a 20-year-old nursing home employee from suburban Pittsburg. The gruesome incident kickstarted debate on the alleged failure of the Secret Services, and political conspiracy among others. Meanwhile, there is also a debate on one of the most contested issues in American society— Gun Laws.

Owning gun: A constitutional right in US

It was reported that while making an assassination attempt at Trump, the shooter used his father's gun. It must be noted here that carrying a gun is a constitutional right in the United States. The Second Amendment to the US Constitution states, "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Status of gun ownership in US

As a result, almost one in every three people in the US owns a gun. The Pew Research states that 4 people out of 10 live in a household with a gun. It also suggests that almost 72 per cent of owners consider protection as the prime reason for having a gun while other reasons include hunting and sports shooting among others.

Status of gun laws in states

While different states in the US have different rules on Gun ownership, at least 38 states out of a total of 50 have laws that allow people to have guns and use them while saving their lives. Additionally, 25 states allow gun owners to carry concealed arms in public places. It is only in 12 states that the people require a permit to buy handguns.

In the rest of the states, no permission is required and hence a gun can be bought from any federally authorized dealer. In these 12 states also, there are only three states namely Hawaii, Connecticut and California which require permits to purchase rifles and shotguns. Moreover, most of the states have legalised the purchase of semi-automatic guns and automatic guns made before 1986.

Gun laws in US

Although owning a gun is a constitutional right, there are also some restraints to carrying and using it. The sale and purchase of guns is also restricted to a few categories of people. According to The Gun Control Act of 1968, an individual below 18 years of age, convicted criminals, mentally disabled and dishonourably discharged personnel from military and other forces is prohibited from owning a gun.

The law also provisions a deep background check of all unlicensed individuals before they purchase a firearm from a federally authorized dealer. Meanwhile, the National Firearms Act of 1934 regulates the weapons including rifles, machine guns, mufflers, shotguns and silencers. One of the concerns regarding the permission to own guns is related to assault and heavy weaponry. While there were federal laws prohibiting the purchase of large capacity magazines and assault rifles, weapons between 1994 and 2004, the US Congress did not extend them and subsequently expired.

Debate of strict gun laws

Despite being a constitutional right, gun ownership has been a serious issue in the United States. The staunch advocate of gun rights see every step to tighten the laws as an infringement of their rights while those advocating for strict laws keep pressurising the governments to act highlighting the tragic incidents which often unfold because of the loopholes in laws, especially the sharp rise in mass-shooting incidents. The advocates of strict laws find it difficult to see rising acts of gun violence and the flooding of markets with guns as isolated and not connected. Still, the US government has failed to craft any meaningful legislation around guns.

