Trump pushes global 15 per cent tariff after court blow; warns defiant nations of harsher levy

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened countries across the world to stick to any tariff agreements they previously accepted, despite the US Supreme Court's recent ruling striking down several of his sweeping import taxes. He also declared his intention to impose a global tariff of 15 per cent, which is a rise from the 10 per cent he had earlier announced immediately after the ruling. The court's Friday decision struck down tariffs Trump had imposed on nearly every country using an emergency powers law.

"Any country that wants to 'play games' with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision, especially those that have 'ripped off' the USA for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to," Trump posted on Truth Social. One of Trump's executive orders says he can bypass Congress and impose a 10 per cent tax on imports from around the world starting Tuesday, the same day as his State of the Union speech.

Trump promises a long State of the Union address

Trump said his State of the Union address will be a long one. As he was wrapping up the White House event recognising "angel families", Trump talked about how well the country is performing, in his view, and his administration's work to cut off illegal immigration from Mexico to the US. "I'm making a speech tomorrow night, and you'll be hearing me say that...I mean it's going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about," he said. Last year, the Republican president spoke for a record-setting 100 minutes to a joint session of Congress. Such a speech in a president's first year in office technically is not considered a State of the Union address.

Angel families event concludes with proclamation

Angel families' event wrapped up, and Trump concluded the event by signing a proclamation designating February 22 as "National Angel Family Day." A candle was lit in memory of victims killed by people in the US illegally, whose names were read aloud. Members of the military then sang "Amazing Grace." The event featured remarks by family members of the victims who thanked Trump for his work honouring their loved ones and securing the border. Trump acknowledged their suffering and derided the press for its coverage of the issue.

Democrats demand refunds for tariff taxes

Tariff taxes should be refunded to benefit consumers, as per Democrats. The bill being introduced by Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire would require the Trump administration to refund the taxes, plus interest. It would prioritise small businesses and encourage importers, wholesalers and large companies to pass the refunds on to their customers.

Shaheen said that repairing any of the damage starts with "President Trump refunding the illegally collected tariff taxes that Americans were forced to pay." The bill is unlikely to become law, but it reveals how Democrats are starting to apply public pressure going into November's midterm elections for control of Congress. Democrats have begun telling the public that Trump illegally raised taxes and now refuses to repay the money to the American people.

