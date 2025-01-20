Trump plans to sign record 100 orders on day 1, likely to pardon some US Capitol rioters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Trump plans to sign record 100 orders on day 1

Donald Trump is set to return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States. To make his term record-breaking and deliver what he promised in the election campaigns, Trump is planning to sign “close to 100” executive orders on his first day in office. One of the key orders is could be pardoning the convicted US Capitol rioters from January 6, 2021. He had said that one of his first acts in office will be to pardon many of those who participated in the riot.

Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, marking his second term in office. Trump will be the first person convicted of a felony — for falsifying business records related to hush money payments — to serve as president.

To sign executive orders

Soon after the inaugural ceremony, Trump will start signing the executive orders that are already prepared. As he promised that his term will bring about “a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride." The orders will be signed to jumpstart deportations, increase fossil fuel development and reduce civil service protections for government workers.

Four years ago, Trump was voted out of the White House during an economic collapse caused by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. However, he denied his defeat and tried to cling to power. He directed his supporters to march on the Capitol while lawmakers were certifying the election results, sparking a riot that interrupted the country's tradition of the peaceful transfer of power.

'Will revoke destructive and radical executive orders'

While addressing the gathering during a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, Trump said, "With the stroke of my pen, I will revoke dozens of destructive and radical executive orders and actions of the Biden administration. And by this time tomorrow, they will all be null and void," as quoted by a video posted by Trump War Room on X, citing Fox News.

"Within hours of taking office, I will sign dozens of executive orders, close to 100 to be exact, many of which I will be describing in my address tomorrow...We will not waste a single moment in delivering on our promises to the people. The Trump administration will again live by the motto promises made, promises kept. And we kept those promises," he said.

