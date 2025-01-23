Trump picks Sean Curran, Pennsylvania hero, as US Secret Service director, says he risked his life..

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

Sean Curran, the head of US President Donald Trump's security detail, will serve as the director of the Secret Service. In his post on Truth Social, Trump referred to Sean as a 'great patriot', who has been taking care of the security of his family for a while. When Trump survived the assassination bid after he was shot in the ear by a gunman in Butler, Pennsylvania, Sean was seen standing with him in the picture that went viral.

Notably, Curran's nomination comes after a bipartisan panel in its recommendation said that the agency should have a leader with “significant experience outside the Secret Service.”

Curran proved his fearless courage: Trump

US President Donald Trump has nominated Sean as the head of his secret service as he added in his post, "He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin's bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before."

Curran's career as Secret Service agent

According to a report, Curran has an illustrious career of 23 years in the Secret Service, and he started as a special agent in the Newark field office. During Trump's first term, Curran became the head of the Presidential Protective Division.

Kimberly Cheatle, the then director of the Secret Service, called the attempt on Trump's life at the Pennsylvania rally the Secret Service's “most significant operational failure” in decades. She stepped down this summer after lawmakers called for her to resign.

Moreover, Trump nominated Indian American Kash Patel to be the Director of the FBI. His nomination was endorsed by the National Sheriffs’ Association. After being nominated by Trump, Patel has bene meeting Senators at the US Capitol.