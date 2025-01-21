WHO to Paris climate agreement: Here's list of executive orders President Trump signed on day one

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Donald Trump signs executive order in the Oval Office of the White House

Trump inauguration: On the first day of his second term in the White House, President Donald Trump signed several executive orders to reverse many policies put in place by the Biden administration. The signing ceremony occurred during a public event in Washington DC, where Trump was handed a pile of documents, signing each one and showing them to the applauding crowd.

Trump signed those orders following a post-inauguration parade, which was moved indoors because of the cold to Washington’s Capital One Arena.

The executive orders cover a broad array of issues, including the Rescission of 78 Biden-era Executive Actions, which effectively overturns many of the policies established by the previous administration. Other significant actions include implementing a regulatory pause to ensure no new regulations are issued until the Trump administration has full oversight. Trump also signed orders aimed at addressing the ongoing Cost of Living Crisis that has affected many Americans, as well as withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Full list of executive orders Trump has signed today

Trump directed the rescission of 78 executive actions from the Biden administration, which included at least twelve measures aimed at promoting racial equity and addressing discrimination against gay and transgender individuals. He implemented a regulatory pause to ensure no new regulations are issued until the Trump administration has full oversight. A freeze has been implemented on all federal hiring, with exceptions for the military and specific other categories, until full control is achieved and the government's objectives are clarified. Requiring federal employees to return to full-time, in-person work. Instructing all departments and agencies to focus on addressing the cost-of-living crisis. Trump signed an executive order to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, a fulfilment of a campaign promise. The President has signed an executive order beginning the process of withdrawing America from the World Health Organisation, the second time in less than five years that the US has ordered to withdraw from the world body. He signed an executive order that extended the operations of TikTok, the Chinese-controlled video short-sharing platform, by 75 days, during which he plans to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans. Issuing an order to safeguard free speech and prevent censorship. Halting the use of government resources to target political opponents of the previous administration.

What is an executive order?

Basically, they are signed statements about how the president wants the federal government to be managed. They can be instructions to federal agencies or requests for reports. Many orders can be unobjectionable, such as giving federal employees the day after Christmas off. They can also lay out major policies. For example, Joe Biden signed as president an order to create a structure for establishing regulations on artificial intelligence.

But executive orders -- and their policy sausage-making siblings, the proclamation and political memorandum -- are also used by presidents to pursue agendas they can't get through Congress. New presidents can -- and often do -- issue orders to cancel the orders of their predecessors.

