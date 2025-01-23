Had option to pardon myself: Trump's veiled attack on Biden's last-minute clemency to family members

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News revealed that while he had the option to pre-emptively pardon himself in 2021, he did not choose to do so. Trump has been vocal against former president Joe Biden's last-minute decision to pardon his family member on January 20, the day Trump was sworn in. Trump, who was sitting in his first interview after assuming the presidency, told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he was given the option to pardon himself in 2021, as he quoted officials as saying, "They said, ‘Sir, would you like to pardon everybody, including yourself?’ I said, ‘I’m not going to pardon anybody. We didn’t do anything wrong,’"

Trump pardons Capitol Hill rioters

In what can be termed one of the first decisions after becoming president for the second time, Trump pardoned and commuted the prison sentences of the people charged with crimes in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot. He has also vowed to dismiss the cases of all of the 1,500-plus people who are involved in the Capitol Hill attacks.

This marks a sweeping manoeuvre, which even goes beyond the forecasts of other Trump administration officials, who suggested the clemency grants would be narrower. The clemency issued by Trump has effectively wiped out the largest investigation in Justice Department history. '

Earlier, before leaving office, Biden pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The US Supreme Court last year ruled that presidents enjoy broad immunity from prosecution for what could be considered official acts, this does not apply to the president's aides and allies.

Concerns around blanket pardon

The promise of a blanket pardon is being seen as a concern in the US as future presidents may use the promise of a blanket pardon to encourage allies to take actions they might otherwise resist for fear of running afoul of the law.

However, the extent of the legal protection offered by the pardons may not fully shield the lawmakers or their staff from other types of inquiries, particularly from Congress.

Notably, Republicans on Capitol Hill would still likely have wide leverage to probe the committee's actions, as the House GOP did in the last session of Congress, seeking testimony and other materials from those involved.

(With inputs from AP)

