Trump boasts about 'settling' eight wars, says Russia–Ukraine peace will be next: 'We'll get there'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday yet again boasted about stopping eight wars, saying they were “at levels that nobody's ever seen before.” He said that the United States was also working to broker a truce between Russia and Ukraine.

"We're making peace all over the world. We're settling wars at levels that nobody's ever seen before. Eight of them. We're looking for one more. That's Russia-Ukraine, if that's possible and I think we'll get there eventually. Last week, 8,000 soldiers were killed. Last month, they had 27,000 soldiers needlessly killed. We got to get that stopped, we're working very hard on it," he said.

Congo, Rwanda signs US-mediated peace deal

The US President has hailed the governments of Congo and Rwanda after a peace deal, facilitated by the United States, was signed between the two nations. He also praised the leaders of the two nations for opening the region's critical mineral reserves to the US government and American companies.

“It's a great day for Africa, a great day for the world. Today, we're succeeding where so many others have failed,” Trump said shortly before the deal was signed.

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame, along with several leaders from African countries, visited Washington to sign the much-awaited peace deal.

US extends social media checks to H-1B and H-4 visa applicants

The United States government has widened its security checks for people applying for H-1B visas and their H-4 dependents. A new order issued by the State Department on Wednesday states that these applicants will now be required to keep all social media profiles set to “public.”

A comprehensive review of profiles of people seeking H-1B visas will be carried out by the officials from December 15. This process, previously used for students and exchange visitors, has now been expanded to include this visa category as well.

According to the directive, the government will examine publicly available social media activity as part of its screening and vetting procedures. The change brings H-1B and H-4 applicants under the same level of digital scrutiny that already applies to other visa groups.