Trump announces F-47 fighter jet; all about 'most devastating' plane to join US Armed Forces The F-47 is described as the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet, representing a major leap in air combat technology. Its name honors the legacy of the iconic P-47 Thunderbolt, whose role in achieving air superiority during World War II remains historic and influential.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that they were developing the F-47 fighter jet to strengthen the country’s armed forces. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said it would be the “most devastating” fighter jet and would be released soon.

“F 47, the new one just coming out. It’s the most devastating fighter jet ever,” he said.

However, Trump questioned why the fighter jet was named F-47, adding that the name could be changed if he did not like it.

“They called it 47. If I don't like it, I'm going to take the 47 off it. I wonder why they called it 47. We'll have to think about that. But if I don't like it, I'm going to take that 47 off,” he added.

About F-47 fighter jet

US President Donald Trump stated that no existing fighter jet comes close to the F-47 in terms of speed, maneuverability or payload capacity. He also claimed that an experimental version of the aircraft has been flying in secrecy for the past five years.

According to Trump, the F-47 will feature advanced drone integration, enabling manned-unmanned teaming and enhanced battlefield dominance.

Boeing has been selected as the prime contractor responsible for the aircraft’s production.

Compared to earlier generations of fighter jets, the F-47 is expected to have a significantly greater operational range, improved ease of deployment, and a highly adaptable design capable of performing effectively across a wide range of combat scenarios.