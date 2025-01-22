Trump administration clearly prioritising bilateral relations with India, says Jaishankar in US

Follow us on Image Source : ANI EAM Jaishankar addressing media in Washington

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the Trump administration was keen to have India present at the inaugural itself and is prioritising the bilateral relationship. Interacting with the media in Washington, he said, "If I were to share my overall impressions, I would say one, it was very keen. It was very clear that the Trump administration was keen to have India present at the inaugural itself. They're clearly prioritising the bilateral relationship. Secondly, in the meetings, it was also evident that they would like to build on the foundation of the relationship, a foundation which the first Trump administration also contributed a lot to building."

He further said, "President Trump and Prime Minister Modi at that time took a number of initiatives, and we have seen that mature in many ways. And the third impression was, with regard to the Quad, a very strong sense that the current administration would reciprocate our desire as well to take the Quad further, to intensify its activities."

It is worth mentioning that Jaishankar represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his Special Envoy at the inaugural function of President Donald Trump in Washington DC. He carried a letter from PM Modi for President Trump.

US Secretary of State holds first bilateral with Jaishankar

Meanwhile, after Marco Rubio was appointed as the US Secretary of State, he held his first bilateral meeting with Jaishankar in Washington DC, reaffirming the shared commitment to strengthening the India-US partnership.

Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar affirmed a shared commitment to continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India. During the meeting, both leaders discussed a wide range of topics, including regional issues and opportunities to further deepen the relationship.

Secretary Rubio also emphasised the Trump Administration's desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration. After the bilateral, Jaishankar expressed optimism and said, "Delighted to meet Secretary Marco Rubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which Secretary Marco Rubio has been a strong advocate. Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation."

(With inputs from ANI)