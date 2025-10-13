Pakistan violence: TLP chief Sadiq Rizvi shot thrice times in Lahore; 250 protesters and 48 policemen killed TLP Chief Sadiq Rizvi was shot three times during violent protests in Pakistan, with reports of 250 protesters and 48 police officers killed.

Pakistan witnessed intense violence as hardline party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) staged large-scale protests against the Gaza Peace Plan. Reports suggest that TLP chief Maulana Sadiq Rizvi was shot three times, and his brother Anas Rizvi was also injured during the clashes. Firefights broke out between protesters and law enforcement, escalating tensions across the region.

Casualties reported on both sides

According to sources, 250 TLP protesters were killed in the violence, while attacks by demonstrators also claimed the lives of 48 police officers. The incident has drawn international attention due to the scale of the bloodshed.

Why the violence broke out

The unrest began after TLP announced a protest outside the US Embassy in Islamabad, opposing the Gaza Peace Deal. Rizvi and his supporters travelled from Lahore to Islamabad to stage a sit-in. The government tried to block their route using containers, prompting Rizvi to set up camp on one of the containers.

The protest caused the Lahore-Islamabad route to be completely blocked. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration ordered the Rangers and Punjab police to clear the highway at any cost. Clashes escalated as law enforcement attempted to remove the protesters, leading to open firing.

Government forces respond

The Pakistan Rangers opened fire on protesters, leading to widespread chaos. Police and military forces engaged heavily with the demonstrators, resulting in multiple casualties on both sides. Streets were reportedly stained with blood as authorities tried to regain control.

Context of the Gaza peace deal

The protests came in the wake of a significant peace agreement in Gaza. After two years, Israel released twenty Palestinian prisoners, handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross, while Israel released the first batch of Palestinian detainees. US President Donald Trump attended the implementation of the plan, addressing the Israeli Parliament and claiming he prevented eight wars, aiming for lasting peace in Gaza.

Pakistan's internal turmoil

Despite the peace in Gaza, Pakistan has seen civil unrest, with large-scale protests against the plan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Asim Munir have supported Trump's peace initiative, but public outrage continues to grow, leading to violent clashes on the streets.